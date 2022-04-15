HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] moved down -4.25: Why It’s Important

HubSpot Inc. [NYSE: HUBS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.25% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.07%. The company report on April 12, 2022 that HubSpot Announces Third Annual World Certification Week to Take Place from May 9 to May 13, 2022.

HubSpot, the customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, announced today that its World Certification Week event will take place from May 9 to May 13, 2022. World Certification Week, a week-long virtual event, encourages professionals around the world to dedicate their entire week to learning by completing free HubSpot Academy certifications. For every certification awarded, including recertifications and multiple certifications achieved by the same learner, HubSpot will donate $5 to one of four education-focused nonprofits for a total of up to $50,000. In 2021, HubSpot donated $35,000 to support education access thanks to certifications completed during World Certification Week.

Over the last 12 months, HUBS stock dropped by -14.53%. The one-year HubSpot Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.86. The average equity rating for HUBS stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.01 billion, with 47.31 million shares outstanding and 45.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 736.37K shares, HUBS stock reached a trading volume of 408438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HubSpot Inc. [HUBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUBS shares is $716.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for HubSpot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for HubSpot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $835 to $860, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on HUBS stock. On November 04, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HUBS shares from 800 to 900.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HubSpot Inc. is set at 30.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUBS in the course of the last twelve months was 104.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

HUBS Stock Performance Analysis:

HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, HUBS shares dropped by -0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.72 for HubSpot Inc. [HUBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 479.73, while it was recorded at 449.45 for the last single week of trading, and 621.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HubSpot Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.04 and a Gross Margin at +80.10. HubSpot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.75.

HubSpot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

HUBS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HubSpot Inc. go to 35.60%.

HubSpot Inc. [HUBS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,448 million, or 93.30% of HUBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUBS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 4,922,119, which is approximately 19.648% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,084,350 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in HUBS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.52 billion in HUBS stock with ownership of nearly 12.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HubSpot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 362 institutional holders increased their position in HubSpot Inc. [NYSE:HUBS] by around 4,110,174 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 3,828,221 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 35,717,907 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,656,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUBS stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 952,609 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 523,545 shares during the same period.