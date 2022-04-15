H.C. Wainwright lifts Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INFI] price plunged by -4.21 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic, granted non-statutory stock options to two new employees on April 6, 2022. The grants were previously approved by the Inducement Grant Subcommittee of the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors and were made as inducement awards outside the Company’s 2019 Equity Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Company granted, in the aggregate, options to purchase 60,000 shares of Infinity’s common stock with an exercise price of $1.09, equal to the closing price of Infinity’s common stock on April 6, 2022, the date of grant. The stock options have a 10-year term and vest over four years with 12/48 of the original number of shares vesting on the first anniversary of each respective employee’s new hire date and 1/48 of the original number of shares vesting monthly thereafter for the following three years, subject to the respective employee’s continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the inducement stock option award agreement covering the grant of such stock options.

A sum of 672670 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 781.92K shares. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $0.9476 and dropped to a low of $0.8811 until finishing in the latest session at $0.90.

The one-year INFI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.75. The average equity rating for INFI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFI shares is $6.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $14, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on INFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 43.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

INFI Stock Performance Analysis:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.86. With this latest performance, INFI shares dropped by -6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.01 for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0617, while it was recorded at 0.9381 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2118 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -2426.43 and a Gross Margin at +13.89. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2436.06.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INFI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37 million, or 48.10% of INFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,667,503, which is approximately 11.432% of the company’s market cap and around 2.17% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 6,353,645 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.69 million in INFI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.18 million in INFI stock with ownership of nearly 4.053% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INFI] by around 7,389,075 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 12,063,189 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 22,365,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,817,955 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,233,119 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,747,262 shares during the same period.