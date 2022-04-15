Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE] stock Upgrade by JMP Securities analyst, price target now $110

Guidewire Software Inc. [NYSE: GWRE] plunged by -$1.59 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $93.16 during the day while it closed the day at $91.14. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Complete Claim Investigations Faster with New Guidewire Marketplace App from Allied Universal Compliance and Investigations.

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) and Allied Universal® Compliance and Investigations announced that Allied Universal’s new Ready for Guidewire add-on for Guidewire ClaimCenter is now available in the Guidewire Marketplace.

Insurance fraud results in monetary losses of billions of dollars every year, according to the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud. To combat insurance fraud, Allied Universal Compliance and Investigations partners with insurers and third-party administrators to shorten the cycle time for claim investigations, enabling them to better serve customers and more quickly bring claims to closure. Allied Universal Compliance and Investigations’ PartnerLink app for ClaimCenter streamlines the investigation process, allowing claim handlers to easily generate referrals and access information and files within ClaimCenter.

Guidewire Software Inc. stock has also loss -1.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GWRE stock has declined by -12.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.21% and lost -19.72% year-on date.

The market cap for GWRE stock reached $7.73 billion, with 83.41 million shares outstanding and 77.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 604.12K shares, GWRE reached a trading volume of 387169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GWRE shares is $106.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GWRE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Guidewire Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $132 to $125. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Guidewire Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on GWRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guidewire Software Inc. is set at 2.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for GWRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.67.

GWRE stock trade performance evaluation

Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.91. With this latest performance, GWRE shares gained by 4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GWRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.52 for Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.75, while it was recorded at 91.36 for the last single week of trading, and 109.17 for the last 200 days.

Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Guidewire Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Guidewire Software Inc. [GWRE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,753 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GWRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,660,395, which is approximately 0.509% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,100,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $555.98 million in GWRE stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $537.54 million in GWRE stock with ownership of nearly 2.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

209 institutional holders increased their position in Guidewire Software Inc. [NYSE:GWRE] by around 3,987,013 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 2,957,065 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 78,127,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,071,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GWRE stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,126,594 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 658,641 shares during the same period.