Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] gain 19.33% so far this year. What now?

Genesis Energy L.P. [NYSE: GEL] gained 1.11% or 0.14 points to close at $12.78 with a heavy trading volume of 480966 shares. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Genesis Energy, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution.

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE: GEL) announced today that, on April 6, 2022, the Board of Directors of its general partner declared a distribution on Genesis’ common units and 8.75% Class A Convertible Preferred Units attributable to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. These distributions will be paid on May 13, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on April 29, 2022.

Each holder of common units will be paid a quarterly cash distribution of $0.15 ($0.60 on an annualized basis) for each common unit held of record. With respect to the preferred units, Genesis will pay a cash distribution of $0.7374 ($2.9496 on an annualized basis) for each preferred unit held of record.

It opened the trading session at $12.51, the shares rose to $13.06 and dropped to $12.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GEL points out that the company has recorded 10.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -70.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 751.15K shares, GEL reached to a volume of 480966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GEL shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Genesis Energy L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne dropped their target price from $12 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Genesis Energy L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $12, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on GEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genesis Energy L.P. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46.

Trading performance analysis for GEL stock

Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.65. With this latest performance, GEL shares gained by 14.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.84 for Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.95, while it was recorded at 12.52 for the last single week of trading, and 10.74 for the last 200 days.

Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.26 and a Gross Margin at +5.72. Genesis Energy L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.78.

Genesis Energy L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genesis Energy L.P. go to 44.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL]

There are presently around $1,135 million, or 73.40% of GEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 15,182,325, which is approximately 693.965% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 14,249,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.11 million in GEL stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $181.29 million in GEL stock with ownership of nearly 3.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genesis Energy L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Genesis Energy L.P. [NYSE:GEL] by around 16,450,713 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 10,389,184 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 61,975,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,815,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 494,137 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,404,510 shares during the same period.