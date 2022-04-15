Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] Stock trading around $1.46 per share: What’s Next?

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FREQ] slipped around -0.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.46 at the close of the session, down -12.05%. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Frequency Exchange Corp. Virtually Closes the Market.

Stephen Davis, Chief Executive Officer, Frequency Exchange Corp. (“Frequency” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FREQ) and his team joined Omar Khafegy, Manager, Corporate Access, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company’s new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

Fremedica Technologies Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Frequency Exchange Corp.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -71.54% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FREQ Stock saw the intraday high of $1.67 and lowest of $1.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.19, which means current price is +19.67% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 396.84K shares, FREQ reached a trading volume of 601720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FREQ shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FREQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on FREQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FREQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41.

How has FREQ stock performed recently?

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.58. With this latest performance, FREQ shares dropped by -33.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.68 for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7586, while it was recorded at 1.4530 for the last single week of trading, and 5.7305 for the last 200 days.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -597.32 and a Gross Margin at +72.70. Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -601.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.63.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.80 and a Current Ratio set at 11.80.

Insider trade positions for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [FREQ]

There are presently around $26 million, or 51.70% of FREQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FREQ stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 3,166,962, which is approximately -1.896% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,044,997 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.45 million in FREQ stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $4.09 million in FREQ stock with ownership of nearly 8.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FREQ] by around 1,231,384 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 2,139,899 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 14,335,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,707,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FREQ stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 656,940 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 804,777 shares during the same period.