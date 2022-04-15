Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] stock Initiated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $9

Fortress Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: FBIO] plunged by -$0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.16 during the day while it closed the day at $1.08. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Mustang Bio Announces a Phase 1 Clinical Trial Combining MB-101 (IL13Rα2‐targeted CAR T cell therapy) and MB-108 (C134 oncolytic virus) for the Treatment of Glioblastoma.

MB‐101 (IL13Rα2‐targeted CAR T cell therapy) and MB-108 (C134 oncolytic virus) are well tolerated in patients with recurrent GBM in ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials.

Data support potential of MB-109, the combination of MB-101 + MB-108, to optimize treatment .

Fortress Biotech Inc. stock has also loss -21.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FBIO stock has declined by -53.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.94% and lost -56.80% year-on date.

The market cap for FBIO stock reached $124.59 million, with 83.63 million shares outstanding and 74.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 525.48K shares, FBIO reached a trading volume of 888006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FBIO shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FBIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Fortress Biotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Fortress Biotech Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while B. Riley FBR Inc. analysts kept a Buy rating on FBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortress Biotech Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

FBIO stock trade performance evaluation

Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.74. With this latest performance, FBIO shares dropped by -16.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.81 for Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5272, while it was recorded at 1.1460 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6228 for the last 200 days.

Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -260.21 and a Gross Margin at +49.54. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -94.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.84.

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FBIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortress Biotech Inc. go to 25.50%.

Fortress Biotech Inc. [FBIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35 million, or 31.50% of FBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FBIO stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 9,086,005, which is approximately 11.611% of the company’s market cap and around 29.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,690,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.14 million in FBIO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.16 million in FBIO stock with ownership of nearly 2.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortress Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Fortress Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:FBIO] by around 3,080,544 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 1,014,552 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 28,246,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,342,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FBIO stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,159,402 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 451,043 shares during the same period.