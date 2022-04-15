For Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY], Analyst sees a rise to $45. What next?

Relay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RLAY] price plunged by -4.77 percent to reach at -$1.54. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Relay Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights.

Announced RLY-4008 interim clinical data that suggest it is the first investigational therapy that selectively binds to FGFR2 and avoids off-isoform toxicities in the treatment of patients with FGFR2-altered tumors.

Shared preclinical data for RLY-2608, the first known allosteric, pan-mutant and isoform-selective PI3Kα inhibitor and dosed the first patient in a first-in-human trial.

A sum of 496752 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 647.67K shares. Relay Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $32.29 and dropped to a low of $29.84 until finishing in the latest session at $30.74.

The one-year RLAY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.38. The average equity rating for RLAY stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLAY shares is $47.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Relay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Relay Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $57, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on RLAY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Relay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1041.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.42.

RLAY Stock Performance Analysis:

Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.26. With this latest performance, RLAY shares gained by 24.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.25 for Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.52, while it was recorded at 31.68 for the last single week of trading, and 30.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Relay Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 40.10 and a Current Ratio set at 40.10.

Relay Therapeutics Inc. [RLAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,363 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RLAY stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 27,904,963, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 16,206,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $498.19 million in RLAY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $190.54 million in RLAY stock with ownership of nearly 26.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

90 institutional holders increased their position in Relay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RLAY] by around 20,495,933 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 903,700 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 88,011,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,410,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RLAY stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 820,987 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 488,525 shares during the same period.