For Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [PNFP], Analyst sees a rise to $100. What next?

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: PNFP] slipped around -0.96 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $84.93 at the close of the session, down -1.12%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Pinnacle Ranked by Forbes and S&P Global as One of America’s Best and Top Performing Banks.

Lists put Pinnacle on top in Tennessee.

Pinnacle Financial Partners is one of the best and top performing banks in America, according to two separate lists released in 2022. The firm recently earned the No. 14 spot on the S&P Global Market Intelligence performance ranking. Earlier in the year, Forbes published a list of America’s Best Banks, with Pinnacle at No. 22. Both rankings are by far the highest of any other banks headquartered in Tennessee and higher than any locally based banks in North Carolina or South Carolina.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stock is now -11.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PNFP Stock saw the intraday high of $86.56 and lowest of $83.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 111.31, which means current price is +1.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 439.41K shares, PNFP reached a trading volume of 358624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [PNFP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNFP shares is $117.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNFP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $105, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on PNFP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNFP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 52.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNFP in the course of the last twelve months was 11.31.

How has PNFP stock performed recently?

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [PNFP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, PNFP shares dropped by -13.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNFP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.76 for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [PNFP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.94, while it was recorded at 85.25 for the last single week of trading, and 95.74 for the last 200 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [PNFP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [PNFP] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.60. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.43.

Earnings analysis for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [PNFP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNFP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. go to 32.20%.

Insider trade positions for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [PNFP]

There are presently around $5,311 million, or 84.40% of PNFP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNFP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,830,309, which is approximately 7.135% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,762,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $574.34 million in PNFP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $436.78 million in PNFP stock with ownership of nearly -5.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:PNFP] by around 4,234,690 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 3,689,761 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 54,604,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,529,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNFP stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,618,268 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 312,782 shares during the same period.