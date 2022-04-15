For Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL], Analyst sees a rise to $2. What next?

Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX: GPL] traded at a high on 04/13/22, posting a 2.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.23. The company report on March 25, 2022 that Great Panther Recognized for Executive Gender Diversity by The Globe and Mail’s “Women Lead Here” Benchmark.

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSX: GPR) (NYSE-A: GPL) (“Great Panther” or the “Company”), a growth-oriented precious metals producer focused on the Americas, is pleased to announce it has been recognized in The Globe and Mail’s 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3517795 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Great Panther Mining Limited stands at 5.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.85%.

The market cap for GPL stock reached $104.39 million, with 445.43 million shares outstanding and 356.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, GPL reached a trading volume of 3517795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Great Panther Mining Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2014, representing the official price target for Great Panther Mining Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2.25, while Global Hunter Securities kept a Neutral rating on GPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Great Panther Mining Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has GPL stock performed recently?

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.26. With this latest performance, GPL shares dropped by -21.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.48 for Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2477, while it was recorded at 0.2313 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3654 for the last 200 days.

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.37 and a Gross Margin at -11.72. Great Panther Mining Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.33.

Great Panther Mining Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]

There are presently around $19 million, or 15.10% of GPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 24,531,086, which is approximately 21.071% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; RUFFER LLP, holding 15,048,914 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.54 million in GPL stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.7 million in GPL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Great Panther Mining Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX:GPL] by around 27,711,889 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 992,466 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 51,036,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,740,757 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,929,644 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 550,717 shares during the same period.