For Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK], Analyst sees a rise to $74. What next?

Cytokinetics Incorporated [NASDAQ: CYTK] loss -3.44% on the last trading session, reaching $39.56 price per share at the time. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Cytokinetics Announces Changes to Board of Directors.

L. Patrick Gage, Ph.D. to Retire from Board.

Cytokinetics Incorporated represents 84.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.44 billion with the latest information. CYTK stock price has been found in the range of $39.41 to $41.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, CYTK reached a trading volume of 441698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYTK shares is $56.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cytokinetics Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cytokinetics Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CYTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cytokinetics Incorporated is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.43.

Trading performance analysis for CYTK stock

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.40. With this latest performance, CYTK shares gained by 13.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.45 for Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.21, while it was recorded at 40.81 for the last single week of trading, and 34.83 for the last 200 days.

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -264.54 and a Gross Margin at +86.32. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -305.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.32.

Cytokinetics Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cytokinetics Incorporated go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]

There are presently around $3,632 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYTK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,950,964, which is approximately -2.352% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 12,540,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $496.1 million in CYTK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $276.51 million in CYTK stock with ownership of nearly 31.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cytokinetics Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Cytokinetics Incorporated [NASDAQ:CYTK] by around 8,811,043 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 8,917,612 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 74,089,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,818,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYTK stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,150,795 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 539,420 shares during the same period.