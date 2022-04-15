For Ameren Corporation [AEE], Analyst sees a rise to $90. What next?

Ameren Corporation [NYSE: AEE] closed the trading session at $96.25 on 04/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $96.16, while the highest price level was $96.925. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2022 Earnings Webcast May 6, 2022.

Martin J. Lyons Jr., president and CEO of Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE) and Michael L. Moehn, executive vice president and CFO of Ameren Corp. will discuss first quarter 2022 earnings, earnings guidance and other matters in a conference call with financial analysts at 9 a.m. Central Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time) on Friday, May 6.

The call will be broadcast live over the internet on AmerenInvestors.com. Supporting materials for the call will be posted in the “Investor News and Events” section of this website under “Events and Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be available for one year beginning approximately one hour after the close of the call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.13 percent and weekly performance of -0.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, AEE reached to a volume of 795271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ameren Corporation [AEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEE shares is $93.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Ameren Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $84 to $89. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Ameren Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on AEE stock. On November 18, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AEE shares from 79 to 95.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ameren Corporation is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

AEE stock trade performance evaluation

Ameren Corporation [AEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, AEE shares gained by 9.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.21 for Ameren Corporation [AEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.26, while it was recorded at 96.56 for the last single week of trading, and 86.44 for the last 200 days.

Ameren Corporation [AEE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ameren Corporation [AEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.85 and a Gross Margin at +28.86. Ameren Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.92.

Ameren Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ameren Corporation [AEE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ameren Corporation go to 7.40%.

Ameren Corporation [AEE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,033 million, or 76.40% of AEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,297,102, which is approximately 0.537% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 26,888,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.59 billion in AEE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.0 billion in AEE stock with ownership of nearly 3.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

318 institutional holders increased their position in Ameren Corporation [NYSE:AEE] by around 9,145,822 shares. Additionally, 237 investors decreased positions by around 10,338,584 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 178,262,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,746,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEE stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,276,833 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 590,227 shares during the same period.