For Alteryx Inc. [AYX], Analyst sees a drop to $87. What next?

Alteryx Inc. [NYSE: AYX] closed the trading session at $72.02 on 04/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $70.85, while the highest price level was $72.91. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Alteryx Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Release.

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, announced that it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, Alteryx will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 3 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company’s financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial 877-407-9716 (domestic) or 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investors” page of the company’s website at https://investor.alteryx.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.04 percent and weekly performance of -0.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 24.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 972.03K shares, AYX reached to a volume of 466300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alteryx Inc. [AYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYX shares is $81.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Alteryx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $85 to $87. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Alteryx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $97 to $66, while Needham kept a Buy rating on AYX stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AYX shares from 80 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alteryx Inc. is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for AYX in the course of the last twelve months was 171.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

AYX stock trade performance evaluation

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, AYX shares gained by 18.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.16 for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.87, while it was recorded at 71.21 for the last single week of trading, and 68.09 for the last 200 days.

Alteryx Inc. [AYX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alteryx Inc. [AYX] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.42 and a Gross Margin at +89.56. Alteryx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.72.

Alteryx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alteryx Inc. [AYX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alteryx Inc. go to 1.00%.

Alteryx Inc. [AYX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,465 million, or 82.80% of AYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 7,223,884, which is approximately 12.889% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,507,899 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $396.68 million in AYX stocks shares; and BARES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $340.65 million in AYX stock with ownership of nearly 0.946% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alteryx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Alteryx Inc. [NYSE:AYX] by around 5,824,389 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 4,521,515 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 37,760,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,106,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYX stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,006,102 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,060,459 shares during the same period.