Farmland Partners Inc. [FPI] Is Currently 2.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Farmland Partners Inc. [NYSE: FPI] jumped around 0.36 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $14.45 at the close of the session, up 2.56%. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Farmland Partners Sells 303 Acres to Solar Power Company, Achieves 132% Gain.

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) (the “Company” or “FPI”) sold approximately 303 acres of North Carolina farmland to a large solar power developer for $4 million on Wednesday. The Company realized a net gain of nearly $2.3 million, or 132%, on the disposition.

The parcel was part of a 944-acre farm that FPI acquired in 2015. It will continue to rent the remaining farmland to a local farmer.

Farmland Partners Inc. stock is now 20.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FPI Stock saw the intraday high of $14.565 and lowest of $14.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.06, which means current price is +36.06% above from all time high which was touched on 04/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 523.25K shares, FPI reached a trading volume of 506695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Farmland Partners Inc. [FPI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FPI shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Farmland Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 13, 2018, representing the official price target for Farmland Partners Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farmland Partners Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for FPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

How has FPI stock performed recently?

Farmland Partners Inc. [FPI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, FPI shares gained by 11.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.00 for Farmland Partners Inc. [FPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.75, while it was recorded at 14.23 for the last single week of trading, and 12.22 for the last 200 days.

Farmland Partners Inc. [FPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farmland Partners Inc. [FPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.50 and a Gross Margin at +68.14. Farmland Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Farmland Partners Inc. [FPI]

There are presently around $297 million, or 46.30% of FPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FPI stocks are: GLOBAL ALPHA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD. with ownership of 2,756,963, which is approximately 2.278% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,036,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.42 million in FPI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.07 million in FPI stock with ownership of nearly 29.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Farmland Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Farmland Partners Inc. [NYSE:FPI] by around 7,284,133 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 545,198 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 12,712,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,542,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FPI stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,065,926 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 257,937 shares during the same period.