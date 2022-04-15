Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] Stock trading around $0.23 per share: What’s Next?

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: EVFM] loss -2.73% on the last trading session, reaching $0.23 price per share at the time. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Evofem Announces Karina Fedasz as Company’s New Head of Business Development.

Fedasz will Focus on Opening New Markets for Evofem’s First – and Only – in-Class Contraceptive, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid, and potassium bitartrate).

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVFM) today announced the appointment of Karina Fedasz as its Head of Business Development. At Evofem, Karina will oversee the company’s business development, product and pipeline portfolios, new business ventures, and the advancement of access partnerships around the world.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. represents 161.56 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $42.68 million with the latest information. EVFM stock price has been found in the range of $0.233 to $0.252.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, EVFM reached a trading volume of 4258632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVFM shares is $1.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVFM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Evofem Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on EVFM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evofem Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.21.

Trading performance analysis for EVFM stock

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.03. With this latest performance, EVFM shares dropped by -36.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.30 for Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3948, while it was recorded at 0.2473 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5970 for the last 200 days.

Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM] shares currently have an operating margin of -2023.30 and a Gross Margin at +21.37. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2488.99.

Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Evofem Biosciences Inc. [EVFM]

There are presently around $6 million, or 18.50% of EVFM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVFM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,860,966, which is approximately -2.124% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,921,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.92 million in EVFM stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $0.63 million in EVFM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evofem Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Evofem Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:EVFM] by around 1,682,027 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 4,906,847 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 16,961,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,550,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVFM stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 213,123 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,455,922 shares during the same period.