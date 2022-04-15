EPR Properties [EPR] Revenue clocked in at $531.70 million, up 12.53% YTD: What’s Next?

EPR Properties [NYSE: EPR] gained 1.04% on the last trading session, reaching $53.44 price per share at the time. The company report on April 14, 2022 that EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.275 per common share is payable May 16, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 29, 2022. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $3.30 per common share.

EPR Properties represents 74.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.03 billion with the latest information. EPR stock price has been found in the range of $52.66 to $53.51.

If compared to the average trading volume of 655.50K shares, EPR reached a trading volume of 421016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPR shares is $56.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for EPR Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for EPR Properties stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EPR Properties is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.17.

EPR Properties [EPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.97. With this latest performance, EPR shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.57 for EPR Properties [EPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.37, while it was recorded at 52.29 for the last single week of trading, and 49.78 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EPR Properties [EPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.64 and a Gross Margin at +57.69. EPR Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.58.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPR Properties go to 7.00%.

There are presently around $3,143 million, or 81.80% of EPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,252,803, which is approximately 1.795% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,104,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $593.4 million in EPR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $340.48 million in EPR stock with ownership of nearly -3.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EPR Properties stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in EPR Properties [NYSE:EPR] by around 4,053,764 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 3,717,086 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 51,038,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,808,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPR stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 825,620 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,572,455 shares during the same period.