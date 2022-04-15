Envestnet Inc. [ENV] Is Currently 0.22 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Envestnet Inc. [NYSE: ENV] gained 0.22% on the last trading session, reaching $82.99 price per share at the time. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Envestnet to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 5, 2022.

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV), today announced that the Company will release first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 after market close. The Company will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 5:00pm ET.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.envestnet.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

Envestnet Inc. represents 54.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.51 billion with the latest information. ENV stock price has been found in the range of $82.25 to $83.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 486.48K shares, ENV reached a trading volume of 352545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENV shares is $89.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Envestnet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $95 to $63. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Envestnet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $91, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on ENV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envestnet Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENV in the course of the last twelve months was 19.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for ENV stock

Envestnet Inc. [ENV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, ENV shares gained by 10.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.43 for Envestnet Inc. [ENV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.73, while it was recorded at 81.95 for the last single week of trading, and 77.15 for the last 200 days.

Envestnet Inc. [ENV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envestnet Inc. [ENV] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.54 and a Gross Margin at +17.88. Envestnet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61.

Envestnet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Envestnet Inc. [ENV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envestnet Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Envestnet Inc. [ENV]

There are presently around $4,651 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,583,268, which is approximately -0.162% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,130,077 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $425.75 million in ENV stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $243.75 million in ENV stock with ownership of nearly -10.113% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Envestnet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Envestnet Inc. [NYSE:ENV] by around 2,516,712 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 2,923,959 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 50,606,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,047,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENV stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 692,171 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 108,413 shares during the same period.