Energy Vault Holdings Inc. [NRGV] Stock trading around $12.87 per share: What’s Next?

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. [NYSE: NRGV] plunged by -$2.13 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $14.936 during the day while it closed the day at $12.87. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Energy Vault Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Formation of New Strategic Advisory Board.

Existing strategic investor representatives from leading global energy and industrial companies to advance Energy Vault’s mission of accelerating global decarbonization through deployments of its scalable, economical, and environmentally sustainable energy storage and software technologies.

Existing investor Leonardo DiCaprio to join the Strategic Advisory Board.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -35.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NRGV stock has inclined by 29.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 30.66% and gained 30.00% year-on date.

The market cap for NRGV stock reached $1.87 billion, with 35.97 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, NRGV reached a trading volume of 412308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on NRGV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is set at 2.00 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

NRGV stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. [NRGV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.23. With this latest performance, NRGV shares gained by 4.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRGV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.64 for Energy Vault Holdings Inc. [NRGV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.16, while it was recorded at 14.93 for the last single week of trading, and 10.68 for the last 200 days.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. [NRGV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.32.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. [NRGV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $310 million, or 44.60% of NRGV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRGV stocks are: WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,370,740, which is approximately 62.916% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 2,328,546 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.97 million in NRGV stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $20.71 million in NRGV stock with ownership of nearly 122.788% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Vault Holdings Inc. [NYSE:NRGV] by around 6,310,335 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 4,460,639 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 13,351,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,122,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRGV stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,405,466 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,730,090 shares during the same period.