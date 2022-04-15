Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] Is Currently -0.66 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EDR] slipped around -0.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $26.91 at the close of the session, down -0.66%. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Endeavor to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (“Endeavor”), a global sports and entertainment company, will release its first quarter 2022 results after market hours on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The live teleconference to discuss these results and provide a business update is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day.

The earnings release and the live call will be accessible via Endeavor’s IR site – investor.endeavorco.com. A recording of the teleconference will also be available on Endeavor’s IR site shortly following the call and will be available for at least 30 days. Questions from investors should be submitted as far in advance of the call as possible to investor@endeavorco.com.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock is now -22.87% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EDR Stock saw the intraday high of $27.39 and lowest of $26.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.28, which means current price is +10.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 948.22K shares, EDR reached a trading volume of 397912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDR shares is $37.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $32 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for EDR in the course of the last twelve months was 63.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has EDR stock performed recently?

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.11. With this latest performance, EDR shares dropped by -3.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.68% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.00 for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.34, while it was recorded at 26.90 for the last single week of trading, and 28.10 for the last 200 days.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.05 and a Gross Margin at +43.28. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.82.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [EDR]

There are presently around $6,692 million, or 87.91% of EDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDR stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 91,976,482, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 21,038,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $566.15 million in EDR stocks shares; and KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., currently with $560.62 million in EDR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EDR] by around 37,836,655 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 21,728,386 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 189,132,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,697,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDR stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,388,542 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 15,023,344 shares during the same period.