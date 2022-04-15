DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] Is Currently -1.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DV] plunged by -$0.43 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $24.94 during the day while it closed the day at $24.25. The company report on April 14, 2022 that DoubleVerify Appoints Andrew Smith as SVP of Product for its Growing Publisher Business.

20-year industry veteran to lead product and publisher strategy for the media measurement leader.

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the appointment of Andrew Smith as Senior Vice President of Product, Publisher, where he will lead product strategy and oversee feature expansions and additions for DV Publisher Suite, the industry’s first comprehensive yield solution.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -0.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DV stock has declined by -8.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.48% and lost -27.13% year-on date.

The market cap for DV stock reached $3.92 billion, with 160.32 million shares outstanding and 158.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 768.14K shares, DV reached a trading volume of 422811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DV shares is $35.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $42 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on DV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for DV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for DV in the course of the last twelve months was 53.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.40.

DV stock trade performance evaluation

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, DV shares dropped by -2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.48% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.16 for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.53, while it was recorded at 24.52 for the last single week of trading, and 31.28 for the last 200 days.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.95 and a Gross Margin at +74.55. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. go to 33.30%.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [DV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,354 million, or 94.00% of DV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DV stocks are: PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS L.L.C. with ownership of 82,520,604, which is approximately -9.913% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,680,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $259.0 million in DV stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $208.34 million in DV stock with ownership of nearly -37.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DV] by around 26,009,829 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 16,530,143 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 95,777,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,317,813 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DV stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,188,536 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,397,377 shares during the same period.