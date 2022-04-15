Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG] Stock trading around $15.77 per share: What’s Next?

Dorian LPG Ltd. [NYSE: LPG] gained 1.41% or 0.22 points to close at $15.77 with a heavy trading volume of 431534 shares. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Completion of Two Japanese Financing Transactions.

LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) (the “Company” or “Dorian LPG”), a leading owner and operator of modern and ECO very large gas carriers (“VLGCs”), today announced that it completed two Japanese financing transactions on March 29 and 31, 2022.

On March 29, 2022, Dorian LPG completed a $64.9 million sale and bareboat charter arrangement for its 2015-built VLGC Chaparral, of which $24.0 million was used to prepay a portion of the 2015 AR Facility (as defined in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-Q), and the balance of which will be used for general corporate purposes. This Japanese financing arrangement has a seven (7) year term plus three (3) option years with no purchase obligation, purchase options beginning on March 29, 2027, and principal and interest totaling $476,500 per month in a mortgage-style debt amortization profile.

It opened the trading session at $15.61, the shares rose to $16.05 and dropped to $15.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LPG points out that the company has recorded 36.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -58.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 508.38K shares, LPG reached to a volume of 431534 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPG shares is $17.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Dorian LPG Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Dorian LPG Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dorian LPG Ltd. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for LPG stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.58. With this latest performance, LPG shares gained by 16.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.84 for Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.80, while it was recorded at 15.46 for the last single week of trading, and 12.90 for the last 200 days.

Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.03 and a Gross Margin at +46.75. Dorian LPG Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.30.

Return on Total Capital for LPG is now 7.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.34. Additionally, LPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG] managed to generate an average of $153,762 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Dorian LPG Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dorian LPG Ltd. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dorian LPG Ltd. [LPG]

There are presently around $464 million, or 74.70% of LPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,658,641, which is approximately 1.155% of the company’s market cap and around 5.20% of the total institutional ownership; KENSICO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP, holding 4,112,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $64.85 million in LPG stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $49.08 million in LPG stock with ownership of nearly -5.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dorian LPG Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Dorian LPG Ltd. [NYSE:LPG] by around 1,937,003 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 1,872,232 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 25,605,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,414,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPG stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 638,873 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 206,337 shares during the same period.