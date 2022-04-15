Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] Is Currently 0.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAY] gained 0.20% on the last trading session, reaching $45.98 price per share at the time. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Dave & Buster’s Announces Acquisition of Main Event for $835 Million; Chris Morris to become CEO of Combined Entity Upon Closing.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), (“Dave & Buster’s” or “the Company”), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Main Event from Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) (“Ardent Leisure”) and RedBird Capital Partners (“RedBird”). Upon closing, Chris Morris, the current CEO of Main Event will be named CEO of Dave & Buster’s.

Main Event is a family entertainment concept with 50 locations in the U.S, including three recently acquired The Summit locations in Colorado. The all-cash transaction, which was unanimously approved by both Boards of Directors, represents a total enterprise value of $835 million. The transaction is expected to close later this year, but specific timing for closing is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Ardent Leisure stockholders and regulatory review.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. represents 48.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.29 billion with the latest information. PLAY stock price has been found in the range of $45.4916 to $46.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, PLAY reached a trading volume of 816680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLAY shares is $56.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $56, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on PLAY stock. On September 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PLAY shares from 38 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLAY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for PLAY stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.69. With this latest performance, PLAY shares gained by 7.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.91 for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.28, while it was recorded at 43.60 for the last single week of trading, and 38.06 for the last 200 days.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.02 and a Gross Margin at +20.81. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.62.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. go to 4.58%.