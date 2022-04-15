BofA Securities slashes price target on Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] – find out why.

Avis Budget Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CAR] closed the trading session at $265.42 on 04/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $257.81, while the highest price level was $274.61. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Avis Budget Group to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 2nd.

Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for May 3rd, 2022.

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) announced today that it plans to report its first quarter 2022 results after the market close on Monday, May 2nd, 2022, and to host a conference call for institutional investors to discuss these results on Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.99 percent and weekly performance of 5.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 80.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 38.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, CAR reached to a volume of 543763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAR shares is $200.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Avis Budget Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Avis Budget Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on CAR stock. On November 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CAR shares from 125 to 217.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avis Budget Group Inc. is set at 19.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CAR stock trade performance evaluation

Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.46. With this latest performance, CAR shares dropped by -5.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 235.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.60 for Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 219.73, while it was recorded at 258.83 for the last single week of trading, and 174.56 for the last 200 days.

Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.42 and a Gross Margin at +36.39. Avis Budget Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.80.

Avis Budget Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avis Budget Group Inc. go to 27.50%.

Avis Budget Group Inc. [CAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,732 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAR stocks are: SRS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 18,430,882, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,730,958 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 billion in CAR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.24 billion in CAR stock with ownership of nearly -15.174% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avis Budget Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Avis Budget Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CAR] by around 5,790,989 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 12,487,523 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 40,995,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,273,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAR stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,115,956 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,799,263 shares during the same period.