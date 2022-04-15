BofA Securities lifts Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [NYSE: INN] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.71 at the close of the session, up 0.52%. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Innocan Pharma’s Case Report Accepted to the 25M Readers of Frontiers Veterinary Scientific Journal.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. stock is now -0.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INN Stock saw the intraday high of $9.95 and lowest of $9.65 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.94, which means current price is +12.58% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 697.86K shares, INN reached a trading volume of 544982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INN shares is $12.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $4 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $13.50, while CapitalOne kept a Overweight rating on INN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for INN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

How has INN stock performed recently?

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.77. With this latest performance, INN shares dropped by -3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.09 for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.81, while it was recorded at 9.30 for the last single week of trading, and 9.55 for the last 200 days.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.05 and a Gross Margin at +0.41. Summit Hotel Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.92.

Insider trade positions for Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [INN]

There are presently around $1,025 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,764,677, which is approximately 4.767% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,178,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.38 million in INN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $60.12 million in INN stock with ownership of nearly 7.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. [NYSE:INN] by around 6,341,800 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 6,811,257 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 92,421,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,574,190 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,140,485 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,059,843 shares during the same period.