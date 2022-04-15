Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] fell -22.76% so far this year. What now?

Berry Global Group Inc. [NYSE: BERY] closed the trading session at $56.99 on 04/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.94, while the highest price level was $57.69. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Berry Global Group, Inc. to Report Second Fiscal Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), will report its second fiscal quarter 2022 results on Thursday, May 5, 2022, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 10 a.m. Eastern Time on that day, Berry will hold its quarterly conference call on the Company’s results and performance.

The telephone numbers to access the conference call are (866) 244-4530 (domestic), or (209) 313-0728 (international), and use the conference ID 8094145. A live webcast of the conference call and a supplemental presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company’s internet site www.berryglobal.com. A taped replay of the call will be available beginning May 5, 2022, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time, to May 19, 2022, by calling (855) 859-2056 (domestic), or (404) 537-3406 (international), access code 8094145.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.76 percent and weekly performance of 2.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, BERY reached to a volume of 436531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BERY shares is $79.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BERY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Berry Global Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Berry Global Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on BERY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Berry Global Group Inc. is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for BERY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for BERY in the course of the last twelve months was 26.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

BERY stock trade performance evaluation

Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, BERY shares dropped by -3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BERY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.80 for Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.31, while it was recorded at 56.78 for the last single week of trading, and 64.84 for the last 200 days.

Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.70 and a Gross Margin at +15.96. Berry Global Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.29.

Return on Total Capital for BERY is now 10.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 297.48. Additionally, BERY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 297.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.84.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Berry Global Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BERY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Berry Global Group Inc. go to 11.17%.

Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,422 million, or 98.00% of BERY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BERY stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 15,674,364, which is approximately -10.247% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,403,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $706.86 million in BERY stocks shares; and TURTLE CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $352.89 million in BERY stock with ownership of nearly 5.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Berry Global Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in Berry Global Group Inc. [NYSE:BERY] by around 11,683,753 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 11,769,160 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 106,786,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,239,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BERY stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,253,409 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,775,638 shares during the same period.