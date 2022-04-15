AutoNation Inc. [AN] Revenue clocked in at $25.84 billion, down -13.17% YTD: What’s Next?

AutoNation Inc. [NYSE: AN] traded at a high on 04/14/22, posting a 1.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $101.46. The company report on April 11, 2022 that IIROC Trading Resumption – AN.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Trading resumes in:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 585845 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AutoNation Inc. stands at 5.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.99%.

The market cap for AN stock reached $6.03 billion, with 64.90 million shares outstanding and 48.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 898.63K shares, AN reached a trading volume of 585845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AutoNation Inc. [AN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AN shares is $151.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for AutoNation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for AutoNation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $165 to $185, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on AN stock. On September 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AN shares from 70 to 116.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AutoNation Inc. is set at 4.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for AN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for AN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has AN stock performed recently?

AutoNation Inc. [AN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, AN shares dropped by -13.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.90 for AutoNation Inc. [AN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.66, while it was recorded at 102.27 for the last single week of trading, and 113.92 for the last 200 days.

AutoNation Inc. [AN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AutoNation Inc. [AN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.28 and a Gross Margin at +18.42. AutoNation Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.19.

AutoNation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for AutoNation Inc. [AN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AutoNation Inc. go to 23.60%.

Insider trade positions for AutoNation Inc. [AN]

There are presently around $4,099 million, or 83.30% of AN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,696,598, which is approximately -7.309% of the company’s market cap and around 16.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,687,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $374.12 million in AN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $331.69 million in AN stock with ownership of nearly -5.866% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AutoNation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in AutoNation Inc. [NYSE:AN] by around 6,128,333 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 3,670,840 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 30,601,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,400,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AN stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,672,458 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 429,884 shares during the same period.