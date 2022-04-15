Autoliv Inc. [ALV] Is Currently -0.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Autoliv Inc. [NYSE: ALV] loss -0.98% on the last trading session, reaching $72.72 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Autoliv launches multi-year commitment to support the UN Road Safety Fund.

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV and SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, is supporting the United Nations Road Safety Fund (UNRSF) to strengthen insights into road safety challenges, contribute to safer mobility and help deliver Autoliv’s goal of saving 100,000 lives a year.

By exchanging valuable insights, knowledge, and data, Autoliv and UNRSF will actively support the Global Plan for the Second Decade of Action 2021-2030, which seeks to prevent at least 50% of road traffic deaths and injuries by 2030. .

Autoliv Inc. represents 87.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.38 billion with the latest information. ALV stock price has been found in the range of $72.56 to $74.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 746.07K shares, ALV reached a trading volume of 361250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Autoliv Inc. [ALV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALV shares is $103.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Autoliv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $117 to $123. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Autoliv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALV stock. On October 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ALV shares from 105 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Autoliv Inc. is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALV in the course of the last twelve months was 49.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for ALV stock

Autoliv Inc. [ALV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.28. With this latest performance, ALV shares dropped by -9.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.88 for Autoliv Inc. [ALV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.82, while it was recorded at 73.33 for the last single week of trading, and 93.17 for the last 200 days.

Autoliv Inc. [ALV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Autoliv Inc. [ALV] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.24 and a Gross Margin at +17.80. Autoliv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.54.

Autoliv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Autoliv Inc. [ALV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Autoliv Inc. go to 31.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Autoliv Inc. [ALV]

There are presently around $2,516 million, or 54.50% of ALV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALV stocks are: CEVIAN CAPITAL II GP LTD with ownership of 5,908,838, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB, holding 2,062,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.96 million in ALV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $136.72 million in ALV stock with ownership of nearly -31.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Autoliv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Autoliv Inc. [NYSE:ALV] by around 5,242,914 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 5,268,037 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 24,086,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,597,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALV stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,276,545 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,263,590 shares during the same period.