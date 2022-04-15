Atotech Limited [ATC] Revenue clocked in at $1.48 billion, down -15.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Atotech Limited [NYSE: ATC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.97% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.29%. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Atotech Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results.

Generates record full-year 2021 revenues of $1.5 billion1, an increase of 21% over the prior-year period, including chemistry organic revenue growth of 11%.

Reports 2021 net income of $7.5 million, compared to a net loss of $289 million in 2020, the latter including impairment charges of $279.5 million of our GMF segment as a result of changed market conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last 12 months, ATC stock dropped by -3.42%. The one-year Atotech Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.2. The average equity rating for ATC stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.25 billion, with 197.72 million shares outstanding and 190.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, ATC stock reached a trading volume of 807132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Atotech Limited [ATC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATC shares is $25.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Atotech Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $27 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Atotech Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atotech Limited is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATC in the course of the last twelve months was 27.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

ATC Stock Performance Analysis:

Atotech Limited [ATC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.29. With this latest performance, ATC shares gained by 0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.16 for Atotech Limited [ATC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.02, while it was recorded at 21.67 for the last single week of trading, and 24.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atotech Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atotech Limited [ATC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.22 and a Gross Margin at +39.09. Atotech Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.21.

Atotech Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Atotech Limited [ATC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,955 million, or 95.20% of ATC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATC stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 153,672,703, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.09% of the total institutional ownership; PSQUARED ASSET MANAGEMENT AG, holding 3,252,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.83 million in ATC stocks shares; and VERSOR INVESTMENTS LP, currently with $63.55 million in ATC stock with ownership of nearly 38.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atotech Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Atotech Limited [NYSE:ATC] by around 8,245,232 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 8,081,605 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 167,867,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,194,012 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATC stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,828,231 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 4,956,333 shares during the same period.