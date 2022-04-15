ANSYS Inc. [ANSS] is -29.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ANSYS Inc. [NASDAQ: ANSS] traded at a low on 04/14/22, posting a -4.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $282.33. The company report on April 14, 2022 that ANSYS TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS ON MAY 4, 2022.

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) announced today that the Company expects to release its first quarter earnings on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will hold a conference call conducted by Ajei Gopal, president and chief executive officer and Nicole Anasenes, chief financial officer and senior vice president of finance at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 5, 2022 to discuss first quarter 2022 results and future outlook.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 495068 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ANSYS Inc. stands at 3.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.93%.

The market cap for ANSS stock reached $25.22 billion, with 87.18 million shares outstanding and 86.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 571.76K shares, ANSS reached a trading volume of 495068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ANSYS Inc. [ANSS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANSS shares is $349.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for ANSYS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for ANSYS Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $419 to $405, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on ANSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ANSYS Inc. is set at 10.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANSS in the course of the last twelve months was 47.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has ANSS stock performed recently?

ANSYS Inc. [ANSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.25. With this latest performance, ANSS shares dropped by -9.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.02 for ANSYS Inc. [ANSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 312.87, while it was recorded at 293.41 for the last single week of trading, and 355.03 for the last 200 days.

ANSYS Inc. [ANSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ANSYS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for ANSYS Inc. [ANSS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANSYS Inc. go to 11.42%.

Insider trade positions for ANSYS Inc. [ANSS]

There are presently around $22,370 million, or 95.40% of ANSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,414,711, which is approximately 0.357% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,652,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in ANSS stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.28 billion in ANSS stock with ownership of nearly 1.463% of the company’s market capitalization.

399 institutional holders increased their position in ANSYS Inc. [NASDAQ:ANSS] by around 3,123,900 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 3,352,414 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 72,757,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,233,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANSS stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 602,489 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 355,169 shares during the same period.