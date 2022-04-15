American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] is -74.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AREB] loss -16.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.47 price per share at the time. The company report on March 30, 2022 that American Rebel to Exhibit at the Illinois Deer Classic April 1 – 3 in Peoria, IL.

Come by the American Rebel Booth at the Illinois Deer Classic and see America’s Patriotic Brand in Action.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. represents 4.81 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.07 million with the latest information. AREB stock price has been found in the range of $1.40 to $1.7693.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, AREB reached a trading volume of 584558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Rebel Holdings Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AREB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.89.

Trading performance analysis for AREB stock

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.63. With this latest performance, AREB shares dropped by -13.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AREB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.47 for American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.7040 for the last single week of trading.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Rebel Holdings Inc. [AREB] shares currently have an operating margin of -335.56 and a Gross Margin at +17.33. American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -618.04.

American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.