Ameresco Inc. [AMRC] Stock trading around $57.08 per share: What’s Next?

Ameresco Inc. [NYSE: AMRC] plunged by -$1.99 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $60.26 during the day while it closed the day at $57.08. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Ameresco to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 2, 2022.

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results after the close of the market on Monday, May 2, 2022. The earnings press release will be available on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.ameresco.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

In conjunction with its earnings conference call and press release, the Company will provide supplemental information concerning the financial results. The supplemental information on a Current Report on Form 8-K will be posted to the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website.

Ameresco Inc. stock has also loss -24.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMRC stock has declined by -6.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.98% and lost -29.91% year-on date.

The market cap for AMRC stock reached $3.22 billion, with 51.62 million shares outstanding and 31.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 475.16K shares, AMRC reached a trading volume of 509064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ameresco Inc. [AMRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRC shares is $83.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ameresco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $85 to $81. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Ameresco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRC stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMRC shares from 88 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ameresco Inc. is set at 4.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

AMRC stock trade performance evaluation

Ameresco Inc. [AMRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.54. With this latest performance, AMRC shares dropped by -22.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.95 for Ameresco Inc. [AMRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.60, while it was recorded at 61.15 for the last single week of trading, and 69.71 for the last 200 days.

Ameresco Inc. [AMRC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ameresco Inc. [AMRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.05 and a Gross Margin at +18.66. Ameresco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.47.

Ameresco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ameresco Inc. [AMRC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ameresco Inc. go to 27.00%.

Ameresco Inc. [AMRC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,514 million, or 87.50% of AMRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,770,106, which is approximately 1.13% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,282,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.29 million in AMRC stocks shares; and HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB, currently with $77.9 million in AMRC stock with ownership of nearly -33.661% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ameresco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Ameresco Inc. [NYSE:AMRC] by around 2,992,557 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 2,761,229 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 20,770,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,524,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 575,615 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 452,506 shares during the same period.