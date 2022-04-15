Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB] Is Currently -3.63 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Acutus Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: AFIB] price plunged by -3.63 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Acutus Medical to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, announced today that its management team will present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting ir.acutusmedical.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.

A sum of 600695 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 517.75K shares. Acutus Medical Inc. shares reached a high of $0.9476 and dropped to a low of $0.86 until finishing in the latest session at $0.88.

The one-year AFIB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 83.49. The average equity rating for AFIB stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFIB shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFIB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Acutus Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Acutus Medical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $18, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Buy rating on AFIB stock. On March 19, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AFIB shares from 39 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acutus Medical Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFIB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43.

AFIB Stock Performance Analysis:

Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.27. With this latest performance, AFIB shares dropped by -48.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFIB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.57 for Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6878, while it was recorded at 0.9553 for the last single week of trading, and 6.7296 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Acutus Medical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB] shares currently have an operating margin of -671.19 and a Gross Margin at -90.73. Acutus Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -681.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.96.

Acutus Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

Acutus Medical Inc. [AFIB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16 million, or 69.30% of AFIB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFIB stocks are: DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) with ownership of 2,648,386, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 2,648,386 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 million in AFIB stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.42 million in AFIB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

51 institutional holders increased their position in Acutus Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:AFIB] by around 4,858,123 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 7,378,443 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 5,565,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,801,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFIB stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 716,980 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 6,689,794 shares during the same period.