Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC] Stock trading around $75.02 per share: What’s Next?

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [NASDAQ: ACHC] price plunged by -0.01 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Acadia Healthcare Announces Christopher Hunter as New Chief Executive Officer.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that its Board of Directors has named Christopher Hunter as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer. He will join Acadia on April 11, 2022 and will serve on the Company’s Board of Directors. Hunter brings an array of executive and healthcare experience from prior senior leadership roles at Humana, TriZetto and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. He replaces Debbie Osteen, who became the Company’s Chief Executive Officer in 2018 and oversaw more than three years of successful growth. Osteen has entered into a consulting agreement to assist with the transition and will remain on Acadia’s Board of Directors.

“The Board conducted a thorough and highly selective process to find a Chief Executive Officer who would complement our existing executive team and build on our strong foundation,” said Reeve B. Waud, Chairman of Acadia’s Board of Directors. “Chris brings the right combination of skills and expertise to lead Acadia as we continue to extend our market reach to meet the behavioral health needs of millions of Americans. His proven track record of leadership and innovative growth within the healthcare industry will ensure that we continue to execute our strategic growth plan with favorable results. At the same time, Chris believes in our objective to remain a patient-first organization focused on quality of care and an employer of choice delivering strong returns for our stockholders over the long term. Chris has the complete confidence of the Board, and we are fortunate to also have the support of a committed executive management team. Together, we look forward to the opportunities ahead for Acadia as we advance our position as a leading behavioral healthcare provider.

A sum of 373476 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 556.98K shares. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. shares reached a high of $76.62 and dropped to a low of $74.985 until finishing in the latest session at $75.02.

The one-year ACHC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 1.48. The average equity rating for ACHC stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACHC shares is $76.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ACHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACHC in the course of the last twelve months was 49.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ACHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.78. With this latest performance, ACHC shares gained by 13.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.38 for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.99, while it was recorded at 74.48 for the last single week of trading, and 60.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.14 and a Gross Margin at +23.04. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.61.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ACHC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. go to 8.15%.

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [ACHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,775 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACHC stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 10,688,959, which is approximately 0.048% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,360,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $627.18 million in ACHC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $569.26 million in ACHC stock with ownership of nearly 3.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. [NASDAQ:ACHC] by around 4,993,639 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 5,877,741 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 79,431,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,302,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACHC stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 593,921 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,088,066 shares during the same period.