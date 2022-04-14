Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] Revenue clocked in at $4.10 billion, down -37.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] traded at a high on 04/13/22, posting a 7.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $114.89. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Zoom Announces Platform Innovations to Elevate the Total Customer Experience.

Zoom IQ for Sales, a conversation intelligence solution, and Zoom Events Innovations Modernize the Ways Businesses Engage Their Customers.

At its second Work Transformation Summit, a virtual gathering of business leaders that offers actionable insights for navigating the transformation and future of work, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) unveiled its latest innovations in the Zoom platform to help businesses improve customer and employee experiences for the new ‘work anywhere’ workforce. Announced today, Zoom IQ for Sales, a conversation intelligence solution for sales professionals, as well as new Zoom Events and Webinar functionalities such as backstage and Webinar session branding, are putting engagement at the center of the experience and transforming the way we work, connect, and collaborate.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4675393 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at 6.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.46%.

The market cap for ZM stock reached $35.43 billion, with 298.40 million shares outstanding and 216.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, ZM reached a trading volume of 4675393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $200.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $140 to $100, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on ZM stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZM shares from 200 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 6.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 24.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

How has ZM stock performed recently?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, ZM shares gained by 16.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.90 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.85, while it was recorded at 111.15 for the last single week of trading, and 232.41 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.57 and a Gross Margin at +74.28. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.40.

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 13.58%.

Insider trade positions for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

There are presently around $16,450 million, or 62.40% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 18,422,562, which is approximately -10.01% of the company’s market cap and around 11.32% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,114,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in ZM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.34 billion in ZM stock with ownership of nearly -4.172% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 407 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 23,810,335 shares. Additionally, 475 investors decreased positions by around 17,070,990 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 113,461,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,342,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,992,924 shares, while 193 institutional investors sold positions of 6,601,384 shares during the same period.