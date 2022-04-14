William Blair slashes price target on Braze Inc. [BRZE] – find out why.

Braze Inc. [NASDAQ: BRZE] price surged by 11.30 percent to reach at $4.42. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Braze Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Grew fourth quarter revenue 64% year-over-year to $70.4 million.

Achieved dollar-based net retention of 128% for the trailing 12 months.

A sum of 2666282 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 615.27K shares. Braze Inc. shares reached a high of $43.74 and dropped to a low of $37.785 until finishing in the latest session at $43.52.

The one-year BRZE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.7. The average equity rating for BRZE stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Braze Inc. [BRZE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRZE shares is $71.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRZE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Braze Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Braze Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on BRZE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Braze Inc. is set at 3.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRZE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.30.

BRZE Stock Performance Analysis:

Braze Inc. [BRZE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.17.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRZE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.47 for Braze Inc. [BRZE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.65, while it was recorded at 39.05 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Braze Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Braze Inc. [BRZE] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.86 and a Gross Margin at +67.02. Braze Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.94.

Braze Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

BRZE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRZE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Braze Inc. go to 30.00%.

Braze Inc. [BRZE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $529 million, or 52.10% of BRZE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRZE stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 3,077,453, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; SAPPHIRE VENTURES, L.L.C., holding 1,745,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $68.24 million in BRZE stocks shares; and BATTERY MANAGEMENT CORP., currently with $55.72 million in BRZE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Braze Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Braze Inc. [NASDAQ:BRZE] by around 13,525,017 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,525,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRZE stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,525,017 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.