why Chewy Inc. [CHWY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $59.04

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] loss -0.46% on the last trading session, reaching $43.10 price per share at the time. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Chewy Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2021 ended January 30, 2022, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.

Chewy Inc. represents 419.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.29 billion with the latest information. CHWY stock price has been found in the range of $41.835 to $43.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, CHWY reached a trading volume of 6309441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $59.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $55, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on CHWY stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CHWY shares from 66 to 61.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1077.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHWY in the course of the last twelve months was 2151.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for CHWY stock

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.94. With this latest performance, CHWY shares gained by 15.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.10 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.54, while it was recorded at 43.29 for the last single week of trading, and 63.85 for the last 200 days.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

There are presently around $17,952 million, or 96.00% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 314,116,550, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 13,302,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $576.0 million in CHWY stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $388.15 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 94.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chewy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 26,264,197 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 14,827,985 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 373,505,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,597,406 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,838,686 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 5,054,517 shares during the same period.