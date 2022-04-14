Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE: SAND] closed the trading session at $8.96 on 04/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.905, while the highest price level was $9.18. The company report on April 11, 2022 that Sandvik provides updated comparative figures.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Sandvik provides updated comparative figures for the following changes in the reporting:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 44.52 percent and weekly performance of 6.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 43.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.30M shares, SAND reached to a volume of 3548035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAND shares is $10.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $8 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80.

SAND stock trade performance evaluation

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.29. With this latest performance, SAND shares gained by 14.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.49 for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.58, while it was recorded at 8.86 for the last single week of trading, and 6.78 for the last 200 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.61 and a Gross Margin at +53.84. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.30.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [SAND]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $697 million, or 46.87% of SAND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAND stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 19,043,566, which is approximately -8.592% of the company’s market cap and around 1.72% of the total institutional ownership; GREAT WEST LIFE ASSURANCE CO /CAN/, holding 5,901,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.06 million in SAND stocks shares; and HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $49.11 million in SAND stock with ownership of nearly 1.184% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. [NYSE:SAND] by around 5,574,622 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 6,525,448 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 65,414,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,515,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAND stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 895,704 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 673,770 shares during the same period.