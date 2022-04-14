Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOEV] price surged by 1.78 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on April 13, 2022 that NASA Selects Canoo for Artemis Crew Transport Vehicles – For First Human Lunar Landing in More Than 50 years.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has selected Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV) a high-tech advanced mobility company to provide Crew Transportation Vehicles (CTVs) for crewed Artemis lunar exploration launches. Canoo will deliver multiple customized all-electric LV models to NASA by June 2023.

“We are honored to transport the Artemis crew to the launch site for the first human lunar landing in more than 50 years. The selection of our innovative technologies by NASA to take a diverse team of American astronauts to the moon showcases a great commitment to sustainable transportation,” said Canoo Investor, Chairman and CEO Tony Aquila. “As a high-tech mobility company, we are inspired by NASA’s pioneering and trailblazing spirit. Our customized vehicles are modular and upgradable throughout their lifecycle with a high level of recyclability at end of life. Canoo’s Made in America electric vehicles embody our nation’s ingenuity and bold determination to reclaim global technology leadership for America and its allied nations. We are proud to be a partner to NASA in one of the world’s greatest endeavors.”.

A sum of 3025284 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.68M shares. Canoo Inc. shares reached a high of $5.25 and dropped to a low of $5.005 until finishing in the latest session at $5.16.

The one-year GOEV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.78. The average equity rating for GOEV stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Canoo Inc. [GOEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Canoo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Canoo Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 0.39 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

GOEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.36. With this latest performance, GOEV shares dropped by -7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.89 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.67, while it was recorded at 5.21 for the last single week of trading, and 7.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canoo Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.33.

Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $197 million, or 38.60% of GOEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,896,215, which is approximately -0.245% of the company’s market cap and around 26.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,693,198 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.7 million in GOEV stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $14.54 million in GOEV stock with ownership of nearly -35.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canoo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOEV] by around 5,557,372 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 3,921,926 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 28,773,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,252,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOEV stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,278,871 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 353,437 shares during the same period.