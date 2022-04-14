Wall Street Analyst Initiated Fisker Inc. [FSR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] price plunged by -0.98 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on April 12, 2022 that California EV Company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) Selects Hyderabad as Headquarters for Initial Operations in India.

Hyderabad in Telangana State selected as headquarters for Fisker’s operations in India.

Hon’ble Minister for IT and industries K.T. Rama Rao visited Fisker’s Manhattan Beach, California HQ recently.

A sum of 4340019 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.03M shares. Fisker Inc. shares reached a high of $12.8707 and dropped to a low of $12.0424 until finishing in the latest session at $12.12.

The one-year FSR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.76. The average equity rating for FSR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $21.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Fisker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. analysts kept a Buy rating on FSR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37700.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.87.

FSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Fisker Inc. [FSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.87. With this latest performance, FSR shares gained by 17.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.46 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.03, while it was recorded at 12.64 for the last single week of trading, and 14.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fisker Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fisker Inc. [FSR] shares currently have an operating margin of -310615.09 and a Gross Margin at -3072.64. Fisker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -444661.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.48.

Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

Fisker Inc. [FSR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,048 million, or 53.20% of FSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,379,930, which is approximately 0.16% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,034,890 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.07 million in FSR stocks shares; and MOORE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $102.74 million in FSR stock with ownership of nearly -18.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fisker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Fisker Inc. [NYSE:FSR] by around 18,348,470 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 8,662,966 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 58,646,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,657,668 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSR stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,472,842 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,335,776 shares during the same period.