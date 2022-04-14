Wall Street Analyst Initiated Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ: CMRX] slipped around -0.17 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.69 at the close of the session, down -3.50%. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Chimerix to Present at Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer, will present a pre-recorded presentation at the Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference taking place March 28-30, 2022.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix’s website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Chimerix Inc. stock is now -27.06% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CMRX Stock saw the intraday high of $5.0199 and lowest of $3.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.29, which means current price is +40.42% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 962.34K shares, CMRX reached a trading volume of 8576387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMRX shares is $18.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Chimerix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $10 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Chimerix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on CMRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimerix Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 212.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

How has CMRX stock performed recently?

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.58. With this latest performance, CMRX shares dropped by -8.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.26 for Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.33, while it was recorded at 4.82 for the last single week of trading, and 6.11 for the last 200 days.

Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimerix Inc. [CMRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -4573.52 and a Gross Margin at +76.35. Chimerix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8753.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -244.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -187.02.

Chimerix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Insider trade positions for Chimerix Inc. [CMRX]

There are presently around $249 million, or 63.40% of CMRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMRX stocks are: OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 5,580,000, which is approximately 10.934% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,381,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.15 million in CMRX stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $23.33 million in CMRX stock with ownership of nearly 20% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chimerix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Chimerix Inc. [NASDAQ:CMRX] by around 7,010,572 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 6,312,501 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 37,850,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,173,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMRX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,690,729 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,778,461 shares during the same period.