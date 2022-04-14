Wall Street Analyst Downgrade WestRock Company [WRK]. What else is Wall St. saying

WestRock Company [NYSE: WRK] price surged by 3.34 percent to reach at $1.6. The company report on April 7, 2022 that WestRock to Close Panama City, Florida, Paper Mill.

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today announced it will permanently cease operations at its mill in Panama City, Florida, by June 6, 2022.

The mill produces containerboard, primarily heavyweight kraft, and fluff pulp, with a combined annual capacity of 645,000 tons. Select grades of containerboard currently produced at the mill will be manufactured at other WestRock facilities.

A sum of 3120373 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.59M shares. WestRock Company shares reached a high of $49.525 and dropped to a low of $47.82 until finishing in the latest session at $49.48.

The one-year WRK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.13. The average equity rating for WRK stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on WestRock Company [WRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $57.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for WestRock Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $84 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for WestRock Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on WRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Company is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 17.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

WRK Stock Performance Analysis:

WestRock Company [WRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.16. With this latest performance, WRK shares gained by 7.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.49 for WestRock Company [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.07, while it was recorded at 47.69 for the last single week of trading, and 47.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into WestRock Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WestRock Company [WRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.21 and a Gross Margin at +16.58. WestRock Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.47.

Return on Total Capital for WRK is now 6.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WestRock Company [WRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.35. Additionally, WRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WestRock Company [WRK] managed to generate an average of $16,796 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.WestRock Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

WRK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WestRock Company go to 22.00%.

WestRock Company [WRK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,992 million, or 88.70% of WRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,367,382, which is approximately 0.208% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,144,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in WRK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $999.45 million in WRK stock with ownership of nearly -0.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WestRock Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in WestRock Company [NYSE:WRK] by around 21,256,916 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 27,286,199 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 181,032,290 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,575,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRK stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,991,791 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 4,330,699 shares during the same period.