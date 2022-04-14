Wall Street Analyst Downgrade International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. What else is Wall St. saying

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.13% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.51%. The company report on April 14, 2022 that Responsibility for AI Ethics Shifts from Tech Silo to Broader Executive Champions, says IBM Study.

80% of respondents in this year’s survey pointed to a non-technical executive as the primary advocates for AI ethics, compared to 15% in 2018.

79% of CEOs surveyed are prepared to implement AI ethics practices but less than a quarter of organizations have acted on it.

Over the last 12 months, IBM stock dropped by -0.39%. The one-year International Business Machines Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.08. The average equity rating for IBM stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $114.17 billion, with 898.20 million shares outstanding and 895.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, IBM stock reached a trading volume of 2978215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $143.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $151 to $145, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on IBM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 23.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

IBM Stock Performance Analysis:

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.51. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.64 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.52, while it was recorded at 126.95 for the last single week of trading, and 132.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Business Machines Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.25 and a Gross Margin at +53.72. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.27.

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

IBM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 16.50%.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $63,069 million, or 57.10% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,553,655, which is approximately 0.824% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,452,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.26 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.69 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly 3.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,197 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 24,997,257 shares. Additionally, 996 investors decreased positions by around 28,311,317 shares, while 250 investors held positions by with 446,685,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 499,993,988 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 293 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,539,767 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 3,255,062 shares during the same period.