VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] Stock trading around $1.73 per share: What’s Next?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] traded at a high on 04/13/22, posting a 24.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.73. The company report on April 12, 2022 that VistaGen and AffaMed Complete Key Regulatory Submissions for PALISADE Global Phase 3 Clinical Trial for PH94B.

Companies plan to initiate the global study of PH94B for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD) in the second half of 2022.

Trial designed to support commercialization of PH94B in China and other markets outside the U.S.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5078111 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stands at 15.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.81%.

The market cap for VTGN stock reached $333.67 million, with 202.33 million shares outstanding and 154.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 5078111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTGN shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 18, 2021, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 222.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has VTGN stock performed recently?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.16. With this latest performance, VTGN shares gained by 51.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.41 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3358, while it was recorded at 1.4160 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1472 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1636.66. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1646.09.

Return on Total Capital for VTGN is now -37.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.04. Additionally, VTGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] managed to generate an average of -$854,010 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.50 and a Current Ratio set at 13.50.

Insider trade positions for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

There are presently around $192 million, or 71.70% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 16,302,596, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VR ADVISER, LLC, holding 16,047,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.31 million in VTGN stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $17.94 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 11,822,214 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 5,075,729 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 121,266,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,164,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,569,515 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,468,816 shares during the same period.