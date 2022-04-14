UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Is Currently 0.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.62% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.99%. The company report on April 11, 2022 that UnitedHealthcare to Address Maternal Health Outcomes, Access to Care and Health Equity With Doula Program Expansion Into Western North Carolina.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

$25,000 from UnitedHealthcare will support the implementation of a community-based doula program.

UnitedHealthcare, Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC) and SistasCaring4Sistas (SC4S) announced the expansion of a community-based doula program into western North Carolina. The Doulas for Social Justice program, which was started by SistasCaring4Sistas to support primarily Black and low-income women through pregnancy, birth and postpartum, will aim to improve maternal health outcomes among Black women and reduce racial and social disparities among mothers in the region by providing access to quality health care.

Over the last 12 months, UNH stock rose by 37.69%. The one-year UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.89. The average equity rating for UNH stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $496.92 billion, with 940.00 million shares outstanding and 935.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, UNH stock reached a trading volume of 3007393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $532.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $478, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 11.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 34.01.

UNH Stock Performance Analysis:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 7.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.38 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 496.34, while it was recorded at 538.21 for the last single week of trading, and 452.72 for the last 200 days.

UNH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 14.57%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $440,591 million, or 89.40% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,483,862, which is approximately 0.399% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,259,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.96 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $25.63 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly -0.157% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,553 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 26,022,756 shares. Additionally, 1,082 investors decreased positions by around 23,430,340 shares, while 316 investors held positions by with 776,071,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 825,524,911 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 379 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,792,603 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 2,048,395 shares during the same period.