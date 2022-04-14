UBS lifts Rio Tinto Group [RIO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] closed the trading session at $81.94 on 04/13/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $80.75, while the highest price level was $82.00. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Rio Tinto celebrates Emerging Indigenous Executive Leaders with Australian Graduate School of Management.

Rio Tinto and the Australian Graduate School of Management (AGSM) at UNSW Business School have partnered to strengthen Indigenous leadership in the company through the School’s Emerging Indigenous Executive Leaders Program (EIELP).

Under the partnership, the AGSM’s EIELP has been tailored for Rio Tinto to focus on empowering Indigenous leaders who have an influential role in shaping the future of its business.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.39 percent and weekly performance of 1.70 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, RIO reached to a volume of 2690550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rio Tinto Group [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $84.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIO in the course of the last twelve months was 51.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

RIO stock trade performance evaluation

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.70. With this latest performance, RIO shares gained by 18.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.40 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.93, while it was recorded at 80.66 for the last single week of trading, and 73.27 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto Group [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.89 and a Gross Margin at +48.84. Rio Tinto Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.22.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 41.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.31. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] managed to generate an average of $310,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rio Tinto Group [RIO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -1.60%.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,312 million, or 9.80% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,552,659, which is approximately 1.455% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 10,931,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $895.75 million in RIO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $667.06 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly 8.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 18,515,399 shares. Additionally, 251 investors decreased positions by around 6,707,534 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 88,422,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,645,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,225,613 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 1,920,125 shares during the same period.