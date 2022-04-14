UBS Group AG [UBS] moved up 0.22: Why It’s Important

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.22% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.60%. The company report on April 13, 2022 that UBS Invest to Advance Report Finds Clear Progress on the Road to Financial Inclusion for Multicultural Investors.

Today, UBS’s Multicultural Investors Strategic Client Segment announced the launch of its Invest to advance research, exploring the wealth journeys of over 5,000 investors in the United States with at least $1 million in investable assets. The survey found that in spite of challenges faced in access to financial services, many multicultural investors —Black, Asian, Hispanic and Latino Americans—have charted successful paths to wealth.

The majority of high net worth investors surveyed (61%) built their wealth through investment portfolios. Traditionally, as few banks, brokerages or trust companies previously existed to serve multicultural investors, over a third built wealth outside of typical stock and bond investing. Asian American investors, despite being first- or second-generation Americans, derived considerable wealth from workplace compensation, while many Hispanic and Latino American investors turned their inheritances into robust investment accounts and home purchases. Real estate is a frequent path to wealth for Black American investors, who believe that this investment is likely to stay ahead of inflation and hold its value.

Over the last 12 months, UBS stock rose by 14.16%. The one-year UBS Group AG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.77. The average equity rating for UBS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $65.35 billion, with 3.45 billion shares outstanding and 3.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.99M shares, UBS stock reached a trading volume of 3411440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UBS Group AG [UBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $18.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for UBS Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 171.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.21.

UBS Stock Performance Analysis:

UBS Group AG [UBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, UBS shares gained by 5.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.98 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.84, while it was recorded at 18.24 for the last single week of trading, and 17.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UBS Group AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UBS Group AG [UBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.40. UBS Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.58.

Return on Total Capital for UBS is now 3.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UBS Group AG [UBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 391.14. Additionally, UBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 310.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UBS Group AG [UBS] managed to generate an average of $95,506 per employee.

UBS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 12.77%.

UBS Group AG [UBS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,121 million, or 52.99% of UBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: NORGES BANK with ownership of 164,210,045, which is approximately -4.048% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 153,942,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.74 billion in UBS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $2.44 billion in UBS stock with ownership of nearly 4.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

187 institutional holders increased their position in UBS Group AG [NYSE:UBS] by around 112,808,172 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 62,829,909 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 1,234,046,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,409,684,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBS stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,150,857 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,920,171 shares during the same period.