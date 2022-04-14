Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. [TPTX] fell -34.97% so far this year. What now?

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TPTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 25.13% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.57%. The company report on April 12, 2022 that Turning Point Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Data by Blinded Independent Central Review for Repotrectinib Across All ROS1-Positive NSCLC Cohorts of Phase 1/2 TRIDENT-1 Study.

In a total of 71 TKI-naïve patients, confirmed objective response rate (cORR) of 79% (95% CI: 68, 88).

In the TKI-naïve population with approximately 10 months of follow-up, initial estimated durability of response and progression free survival of 85% and 82% at 12-month landmarks, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, TPTX stock dropped by -59.84%. The one-year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.91. The average equity rating for TPTX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.61 billion, with 49.50 million shares outstanding and 47.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 506.25K shares, TPTX stock reached a trading volume of 3014740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. [TPTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPTX shares is $110.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on TPTX stock. On January 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TPTX shares from 130 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.89.

TPTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. [TPTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.57. With this latest performance, TPTX shares gained by 23.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.86 for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. [TPTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.05, while it was recorded at 26.52 for the last single week of trading, and 49.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.10 and a Current Ratio set at 21.10.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. [TPTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,144 million, or 97.90% of TPTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPTX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 4,009,654, which is approximately 17.672% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,877,339 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.12 million in TPTX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $94.49 million in TPTX stock with ownership of nearly 15.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TPTX] by around 6,891,460 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 6,526,685 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 32,734,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,152,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPTX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 888,680 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,772,352 shares during the same period.