Truist slashes price target on Marriott International Inc. [MAR] – find out why.

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.53% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.64%. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Marriott Bonvoy Puts Members In Pole Position With The Chance To Experience Monaco Grand Prix From the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Yacht.

The package is just one of many amazing experiences that give members up-close access to the Formula One season, made possible only through Marriott Bonvoy and The Ritz-Carlton.

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, award-winning travel program, and endless experiences, is offering members a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take in the Monaco Grand Prix from a VIP yacht chartered by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.

Over the last 12 months, MAR stock rose by 17.67%. The one-year Marriott International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.26. The average equity rating for MAR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $57.73 billion, with 327.80 million shares outstanding and 266.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, MAR stock reached a trading volume of 3343294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marriott International Inc. [MAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $175.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price from $163 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Marriott International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $192 to $208, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on MAR stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MAR shares from 150 to 164.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 5.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 58.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.64. With this latest performance, MAR shares gained by 5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.18 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.84, while it was recorded at 165.95 for the last single week of trading, and 154.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marriott International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.85 and a Gross Margin at +18.63. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 119.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.37.

Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,198 million, or 61.60% of MAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,956,076, which is approximately 3.357% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,833,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.58 billion in MAR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.98 billion in MAR stock with ownership of nearly 5.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marriott International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 532 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR] by around 12,839,493 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 12,955,492 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 171,450,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,245,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAR stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,769,743 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,403,764 shares during the same period.