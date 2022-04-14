The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] moved up 0.68: Why It’s Important

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] gained 0.68% on the last trading session, reaching $321.97 price per share at the time. The company report on April 13, 2022 that Apollo Funds Complete Acquisition of Majority Stake in Novolex.

Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that funds managed by Apollo affiliates (the “Apollo Funds”) have completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Novolex Holdings LLC (“Novolex” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer of diverse and sustainable packaging products for the foodservice, delivery and carryout, food processor and industrial markets, from funds managed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG). Carlyle will retain a minority stake in the Company.

The financing for the acquisition includes the largest-ever sustainability-linked loan issued to date. Additional financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. represents 346.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $106.35 billion with the latest information. GS stock price has been found in the range of $314.72 to $322.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, GS reached a trading volume of 3009649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $429.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $490 to $475. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $479, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on GS stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GS shares from 440 to 450.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 8.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 790.28.

Trading performance analysis for GS stock

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, GS shares dropped by -2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.48 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 340.12, while it was recorded at 319.61 for the last single week of trading, and 377.52 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.88. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 11.41%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

There are presently around $78,217 million, or 73.10% of GS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,233,606, which is approximately 0.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,801,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.61 billion in GS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.87 billion in GS stock with ownership of nearly 2.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,079 institutional holders increased their position in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS] by around 14,643,276 shares. Additionally, 655 investors decreased positions by around 11,461,353 shares, while 290 investors held positions by with 218,493,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,597,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GS stock had 242 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,549,543 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 868,580 shares during the same period.