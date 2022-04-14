Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell -8.21% so far this year. What now?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.62% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.36%. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Texas Instruments to webcast its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders.

April 28, 2022, 8:30 a.m. Central time.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) will hold its annual meeting of stockholders on Thursday, April 28, at 8:30 a.m. Central time in Dallas. The audio webcast of the meeting can be heard live through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.ti.com/ir. An archived copy of the webcast will also be available shortly after the end of the meeting.

Over the last 12 months, TXN stock dropped by -9.11%. The one-year Texas Instruments Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.21. The average equity rating for TXN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $162.86 billion, with 923.00 million shares outstanding and 921.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, TXN stock reached a trading volume of 4548156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $199.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $195 to $180, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on TXN stock. On January 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TXN shares from 208 to 206.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 4.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 67.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

TXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.56 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 174.32, while it was recorded at 174.78 for the last single week of trading, and 186.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Texas Instruments Incorporated Fundamentals:

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

TXN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $133,987 million, or 86.30% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,942,678, which is approximately 0.227% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,785,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.69 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.92 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly 2.932% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,124 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 40,012,039 shares. Additionally, 736 investors decreased positions by around 35,509,736 shares, while 291 investors held positions by with 703,741,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 779,263,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 240 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,683,406 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 3,769,274 shares during the same period.