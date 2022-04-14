TELUS Corporation [TU] is 13.03% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TELUS Corporation [NYSE: TU] jumped around 0.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $26.64 at the close of the session, up 0.72%. The company report on April 12, 2022 that TELUS and The Alex partner to provide healthcare to Calgary’s homeless.

The Alex Mobile Care Clinic, powered by TELUS Health, is a specially-equipped mobile van providing free healthcare services to marginalized Calgarians.

TELUS Corporation stock is now 13.03% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TU Stock saw the intraday high of $26.71 and lowest of $26.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.50, which means current price is +17.15% above from all time high which was touched on 04/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, TU reached a trading volume of 2989445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TELUS Corporation [TU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TU shares is $25.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TELUS Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for TELUS Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TELUS Corporation is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for TU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for TU in the course of the last twelve months was 295.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has TU stock performed recently?

TELUS Corporation [TU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, TU shares gained by 4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.17 for TELUS Corporation [TU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.60, while it was recorded at 26.92 for the last single week of trading, and 23.51 for the last 200 days.

TELUS Corporation [TU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TELUS Corporation [TU] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.09 and a Gross Margin at +18.09. TELUS Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62.

TELUS Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for TELUS Corporation [TU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TELUS Corporation go to 14.43%.

Insider trade positions for TELUS Corporation [TU]

There are presently around $17,544 million, or 57.62% of TU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 139,900,658, which is approximately 1.822% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, holding 41,985,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in TU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.04 billion in TU stock with ownership of nearly -11.79% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TELUS Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in TELUS Corporation [NYSE:TU] by around 37,711,443 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 20,668,446 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 604,895,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 663,275,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TU stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,673,209 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,153,783 shares during the same period.